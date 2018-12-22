Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 3,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.62 million, down from 19,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS U.S. GOVERNMENT IN BEST POSITION TO INVESTIGATE POSSIBLE LINK; GOVERNMENT HAS GIVEN FACEBOOK “WARRANTS” -WIRED; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS AIQ MUST HAVE OBTAINED EMAIL ADDRESSES TARGETED IN BREXIT REFERENDUM FROM DIFFERENT SOURCE TO APP AT THE CENTRE OF FACEBOOK DATA SCANDAL; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg thinks an independent body resembling a sort of “Supreme Court” could fix some of Facebook’s problems; 12/03/2018 – Facebook to Stream Gfinity E-Sports Series Online Through 2018; 20/03/2018 – F.T.C. Investigating Facebook in Use of Personal Data by Firm Tied to Trump; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Americans’ Trust of Facebook Nosedives; 15/05/2018 – Generation Investment Adds Aptiv, Exits Facebook: 13F; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLAYS POSITIVE ROLE IN ELECTIONS, HELPING LEADERS CONNECT WITH VOTERS-ZUCKERBERG; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Lax Data Policies Led to Cambridge Analytica Crisis

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 63,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.80M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 9.82 million shares traded or 77.86% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. Shares for $6.06M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, October 9. $8.41M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $120,000 were sold by Stretch Colin. $907,786 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, September 4. $23.76M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. The insider Taylor Susan J.S. sold $308,017.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL) by 55,569 shares to 102,094 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 74,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,414 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGZ).

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $311,546 activity. FOWLER W RANDALL also bought $261,900 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares. On Thursday, August 2 TEAGUE AJ bought $99,929 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 3,390 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive.