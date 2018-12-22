Renaissance Group Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 6.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc sold 15,656 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 241,198 shares with $39.27 million value, down from 256,854 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $97.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59 million shares traded or 60.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 4.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 14,012 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock declined 5.85%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 302,918 shares with $20.39M value, down from 316,930 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $3.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 746,620 shares traded or 39.50% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 5.44% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. KNIGHT ROBERT M JR sold $3.28 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. 8,450 Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shares with value of $1.28M were sold by Tennison Lynden L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hallmark Cap Incorporated reported 122,704 shares. B Riley Wealth reported 16,276 shares stake. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 233,167 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.44% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 373,930 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital holds 0.21% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Ltd Com has invested 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Marietta Invest Lc has 0.68% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 14,148 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 0.02% or 3,100 shares. Homrich And Berg stated it has 9,976 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.93% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fairfield Bush And reported 1.33% stake. 22,605 were accumulated by Security Trust Com. Kings Point Capital reported 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 9,277 shares to 281,499 valued at $26.62M in 2018Q3. It also upped Axa Sa (AXAHY) stake by 61,724 shares and now owns 611,313 shares. Valeo Sa Adr (VLEEY) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 20. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was upgraded by Loop Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 27 to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Thursday, October 18. Credit Suisse maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, September 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by TD Securities given on Friday, October 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Friday, July 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of UNP in report on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating.

Among 4 analysts covering InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. InterXion Holding had 5 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 17. Stifel Nicolaus maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) rating on Friday, August 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $74 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, November 1. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 2 report.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 13,363 shares to 52,165 valued at $13.88 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Angi Homeservices Inc stake by 230,760 shares and now owns 1.21 million shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INXN’s profit will be $12.90 million for 73.65 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.