Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (KSS) by 4.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 5,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,646 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.32 million, down from 117,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Kohl’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 7.09M shares traded or 87.16% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 15.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,419 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.90M, up from 52,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $258.08. About 876,039 shares traded or 66.46% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.87 per share. KSS’s profit will be $355.04M for 6.91 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 32 analysts covering Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS), 14 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $6.10 million activity. $389,244 worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) was sold by STREETER STEPHANIE A on Wednesday, September 5. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider LAVU RATNAKAR sold $1.00 million. 21,584 Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares with value of $1.76M were sold by SCHEPP RICHARD D.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $538.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,900 shares to 40,710 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 4,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR).

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $607,224 activity. 500 shares were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F, worth $156,175. KNOWLING ROBERT E JR had sold 1,000 shares worth $286,066. WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER also sold $176,910 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, June 26.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $549.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,598 shares to 137,401 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 28,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,470 shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc.

