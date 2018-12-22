Renaissance Group Llc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 3.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc acquired 9,277 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 6.62%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 281,499 shares with $26.62 million value, up from 272,222 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $127.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 34.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc acquired 13,363 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 52,165 shares with $13.88M value, up from 38,802 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $229.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21M shares traded or 219.30% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $28.26 million activity. Nelson Steven H had sold 8,142 shares worth $2.16M on Thursday, September 13. The insider WILENSKY GAIL R sold $1.51M. BURKE RICHARD T sold $2.65 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. On Wednesday, July 18 the insider Shine Kenneth Irwin sold $45,262. 5,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.32M were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J. Shares for $4.07M were sold by WILSON D ELLEN on Friday, August 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 27,621 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Meritage Port accumulated 0.53% or 21,815 shares. Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.88% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kingdon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 56,600 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 1,000 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 365,947 shares stake. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Korea Inv Corporation holds 1% or 812,447 shares in its portfolio. Family Firm, Maryland-based fund reported 858 shares. Fiduciary Financial Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.79% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northern Capital Limited Company has 5,335 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.1% or 15,050 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund stated it has 1.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Among 10 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Argus Research. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31000 target in Monday, November 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 24 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, November 28, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, September 10 to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, November 21.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, October 4. Argus Research maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Tuesday, November 6 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Bank of America. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, November 5 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 4. SEVERINO MICHAEL had sold 50,000 shares worth $4.88M on Friday, August 17. TILTON GLENN F bought $496,274 worth of stock or 5,400 shares. Gosebruch Henry O also sold $3.82 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, November 29. GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold 16,850 shares worth $1.50 million. 1,013 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $99,909 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 60,000 shares were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $5.40 million on Wednesday, December 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research holds 0.31% or 634,252 shares. Park Corp Oh holds 1.4% or 269,738 shares. Daiwa Sb holds 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 1,260 shares. Beacon Fin Gp invested in 7,429 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northstar stated it has 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stock Yards Bancorporation And Tru holds 0.4% or 41,587 shares. Lpl Financial holds 0.15% or 672,182 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cadence Bank Na owns 15,299 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Private Tru Na reported 59,888 shares stake. Spinnaker Trust owns 6,992 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First City Capital Mgmt Inc reported 15,318 shares.