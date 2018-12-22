Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Carlisle Companies Incorp (CSL) stake by 13.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 105,600 shares as Carlisle Companies Incorp (CSL)’s stock declined 21.33%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 668,100 shares with $81.38 million value, down from 773,700 last quarter. Carlisle Companies Incorp now has $5.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $94.41. About 813,783 shares traded or 68.81% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has declined 12.13% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires

AUSTRALIA & N Z BKG GRP ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:ANEWF) had a decrease of 1.67% in short interest. ANEWF’s SI was 4.98 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.67% from 5.07M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 24904 days are for AUSTRALIA & N Z BKG GRP ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:ANEWF)’s short sellers to cover ANEWF’s short positions. It closed at $17.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANEWF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2018.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services and products to retail, high net worth, small business, corporate, commercial, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $48.05 billion. The companyÂ’s Australia division provides retail services and products to consumer and private banking clients in Australia through the branch network, mortgage specialists, the contact center, and various self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and corporate and commercial banking services comprising asset financing through dedicated managers focusing on privately owned small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as the agricultural business segment. It has a 11 P/E ratio. The Company’s Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, including documentary trade, supply chain financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; specialized loan structuring and execution, loan syndication, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, structured asset finance, structured trade finance, and corporate advisory services; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, debt capital markets, and wealth solutions.

Among 5 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 8 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, September 7. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Tuesday, October 9 to “Market Perform” rating. Oppenheimer upgraded Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rating on Monday, December 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $125 target. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSL in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Market Perform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CSL in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by FBR Capital.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.66 million activity. The insider ROBERTS DAVID A sold $4.66 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 22 investors sold CSL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 49.36 million shares or 3.44% less from 51.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Fund Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 17,400 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Globeflex LP reported 0.36% stake. Hgk Asset Management Inc invested in 1.29% or 59,663 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0.04% stake. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,628 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 545,985 shares. 34,533 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm accumulated 0% or 2,589 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.65 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 139,402 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc invested in 434,785 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited has 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 742,347 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Atlanta Mngmt L L C has 1.64% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CSL’s profit will be $73.24M for 19.19 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.