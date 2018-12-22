Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Profire Energy (PFIE) by 55.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 214,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,585 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $557,000, down from 389,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Profire Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 273,683 shares traded or 41.25% up from the average. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has risen 3.91% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 61.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 139,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 366,794 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.87M, up from 226,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14 million shares traded or 84.72% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PFIE’s profit will be $1.92M for 9.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Profire Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Profire Energy had 11 analyst reports since August 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, November 5 report. As per Tuesday, December 1, the company rating was initiated by Roth Capital. TH Capital initiated Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) on Tuesday, December 1 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, May 18 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 10 by Chardan Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by Chardan Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Maxim Group on Wednesday, May 30 with “Buy”. The stock of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 15 by Chardan Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 2. As per Saturday, August 22, the company rating was upgraded by Zacks.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its down 2.90, from 4.38 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold PFIE shares while 15 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 18.91 million shares or 49.67% less from 37.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 24,400 are owned by Rmb Ltd Liability Co. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). First Trust Lp reported 49,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westwood Il stated it has 80,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Lc has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Citigroup has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 6,567 shares. 1.41M were reported by Cortina Asset Lc. Connors Investor Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Invesco Limited invested in 271,991 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 46,783 shares stake. Granite Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc has invested 0.01% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Mai Mngmt invested in 0% or 25,000 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 74,765 shares.

More notable recent Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE trader: Stocks are selling off after Mnuchin’s Saudi conference withdrawal, but earnings season should underpin equities here – Yahoo Finance” on October 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Tap Oil with Best Energy ETFs & Stocks YTD – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2018. More interesting news about Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Profire Energy, Inc. Provides Preliminary Second Quarter Revenue Estimate – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Profire Energy, Inc. Releases Enhanced Capabilities for the PF 3100 Burner Management System – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 02, 2017.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $347.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 20,241 shares to 95,781 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq Inc by 35,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $26.41 million activity. Albert Harold sold $16.25M worth of stock.

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, July 24. As per Wednesday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, July 22. Bernstein maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Friday, May 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, January 26. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, June 28 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 13 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 9 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.03 million activity. Brown James S also sold $648,034 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares. Pope Lawrence J sold $93,680 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Amid Crashing Oil Prices – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton EPS estimates cut at Citi as Q4 ‘unlikely the trough’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton: My Opinion After Third-Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “As Oil Prices Sink, So Do These 3 Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: November 23, 2018.