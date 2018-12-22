Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 7.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 10,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,054 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.81M, down from 150,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21 million shares traded or 171.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 9.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,593 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.18M, down from 114,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 1.47 million shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 16.84% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 sales for $1.67 million activity. $251,624 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were sold by Frank Malcolm. Shares for $18,908 were sold by Middleton Sean on Tuesday, July 10. Lennox James Patrick sold 52 shares worth $4,158. 1,654 shares were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan, worth $114,126 on Thursday, December 13. On Tuesday, October 2 Telesmanic Robert sold $64,347 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 834 shares. $34,104 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Friedrich Matthew W..

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc by 20,636 shares to 76,010 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors by 115,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $573.24M for 15.17 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3.94M were reported by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 63,107 shares. Element Capital Limited Liability Company reported 39,788 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 3,328 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swedbank invested in 4.42 million shares. Btim holds 0.21% or 196,112 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.02 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fort Lp reported 11,817 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon owns 18.42 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Valley Advisers holds 262 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Incorporated invested in 1.22% or 80,386 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has invested 0.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). S&Co holds 9,855 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Among 33 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, August 10 by Zacks. Cowen & Co maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Wednesday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 30 by HSBC. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 7 report. As per Wednesday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 8. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 12 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 30 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 12 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.92% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.37 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.73B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.