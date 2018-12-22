Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) stake by 48.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc acquired 7,421 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB)’s stock declined 21.00%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 22,799 shares with $2.34 million value, up from 15,378 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv now has $30.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 4.47M shares traded or 49.52% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased Under Armour Inc Class A (UA) stake by 11.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 2.42M shares as Under Armour Inc Class A (UA)’s stock rose 12.23%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 18.22 million shares with $386.58 million value, down from 20.64M last quarter. Under Armour Inc Class A now has $7.20B valuation. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 5.15M shares traded or 57.41% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 76.11% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.11% the S&P500.

More notable recent Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy for Your Kids – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “6 Numbers from Nikeâ€™s Standout Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Under Armour Stock Dropped Today – Motley Fool” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Lululemon’s Strengthening Business in 3 Charts – Fox Business” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike +7% as earnings beat, China strength spark bullish analyst calls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Baillie Gifford & Company increased Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) stake by 1.08M shares to 3.29 million valued at $598.98 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Mettler (NYSE:MTD) stake by 7,345 shares and now owns 595,826 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 15, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 17 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by HSBC on Friday, November 2 to “Buy”. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, September 17 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, November 20 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by BMO Capital Markets.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 9,975 shares to 128,448 valued at $14.39 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) stake by 9,886 shares and now owns 1,729 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 42 investors sold LYB shares while 254 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 268.84 million shares or 2.45% less from 275.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utah Retirement System reported 0.12% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kingfisher holds 0.12% or 2,129 shares. 3.76 million are owned by Capital Intl Investors. Ftb Advisors accumulated 0.33% or 26,590 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership accumulated 558,285 shares or 0.11% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.26% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 342,604 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 5,924 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 789 shares. The New York-based Two Sigma Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.94% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.33% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Co Financial Bank holds 3,493 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fil Ltd reported 531,870 shares stake. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 0.46% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 55,561 shares.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $483.83 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC also bought $121.04M worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares. $443,150 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was bought by Buchanan Robin W.T..