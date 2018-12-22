First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 19.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 2,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 9,202 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54 million, down from 11,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54M shares traded or 109.19% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 4.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 4,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.94M, down from 102,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77 million shares traded or 67.01% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,036 shares to 13,334 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 11,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald's Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $39.40 million activity. On Thursday, October 25 the insider Borden Ian Frederick sold $849,666. On Wednesday, October 24 the insider Easterbrook Stephen sold $35.32M. 3,192 shares valued at $562,335 were sold by Krulewitch Jerome N on Wednesday, October 24.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.54M for 15.42 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. The TJX Companies had 108 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $208.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,510 shares to 12,675 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.