Tnb Financial increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 5.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 1,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.32 million, up from 37,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.57M shares traded or 78.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 1,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,864 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.14 million, up from 37,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82 million shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Salesforce.com had 274 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CRM in report on Thursday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $108.0 target in Tuesday, August 22 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 19 by Lake Street. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 19 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 23 by Piper Jaffray. Wunderlich maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, May 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, November 10. Wunderlich initiated the shares of CRM in report on Wednesday, September 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, November 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 330,444 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Llc reported 113,192 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Arrow Fin has 33,024 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 122,157 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 1.13M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Blume Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 600 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 35,544 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt owns 9,260 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 88,945 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,375 shares. Services Corp invested in 241 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A reported 8,503 shares. Legacy Capital Prtn has invested 0.76% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nomura Hldg Inc has 23,611 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 187 selling transactions for $184.32 million activity. Benioff Marc sold 5,000 shares worth $730,473. $133,517 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J. Allanson Joe sold $73,126 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, November 26. 380 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $57,583 were sold by Weaver Amy E. 5,711 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $837,162 on Tuesday, July 17. Roos John Victor had sold 176 shares worth $23,595.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $623.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 6,697 shares to 160,013 shares, valued at $18.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,223 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, November 13. On Thursday, June 21 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, July 10. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 12 by Citigroup. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 26. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 19 by Argus Research. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 4.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $18.75 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 Mas Ribo Alberto sold $1.07M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 4,530 shares. Borzi James W also sold $1.49M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares. $3.18M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A. $1.28M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by Polen Thomas E Jr. Shares for $511,328 were sold by Bodner Charles R on Friday, November 16. Lim James C had sold 5,189 shares worth $1.26 million.