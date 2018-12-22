Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 4.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 6,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 160,013 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.71M, down from 166,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 2.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 2,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,896 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.06 million, down from 79,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 85.62% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 40,418 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Burke & Herbert Bancorporation has 1.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Highbridge Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 37,195 shares. Buckhead Capital Ltd Llc invested 1.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2.05M shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 150 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 6.92M shares. 19,546 are held by Pinnacle Hldg Llc. Apriem Advisors owns 3,444 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Blackhill Cap Incorporated invested in 4.28% or 226,200 shares. Howland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,323 shares. Green Valley Invsts Lc reported 759,592 shares. 115,299 were accumulated by Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.93M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 690,165 were accumulated by Amp Limited.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73M worth of stock. Parker Mary Jayne also sold $3.44M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, October 3. On Wednesday, July 11 BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 140,638 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $623.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 125,551 shares to 141,069 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 4,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. JELINEK W CRAIG sold $5.03M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, October 29. $5.22 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E. Vachris Roland Michael sold $1.49M worth of stock or 6,600 shares. $625,260 worth of stock was sold by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, July 2. LIBENSON RICHARD M sold $458,976 worth of stock or 2,049 shares. On Tuesday, October 30 GALANTI RICHARD A sold $945,940 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 4,163 shares.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $763.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,198 shares to 49,837 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Pfd L 7.5 by 1,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

