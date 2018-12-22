Among 3 analysts covering Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Icon had 3 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 11. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”. See ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) latest ratings:

26/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

11/09/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $154 New Target: $157 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $152 New Target: $157 Maintain

Tnb Financial decreased Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) stake by 32.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tnb Financial sold 99,011 shares as Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG)’s stock rose 3.64%. The Tnb Financial holds 208,614 shares with $4.87 million value, down from 307,625 last quarter. Capital City Bank Group Inc now has $395.59M valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 75,260 shares traded or 258.79% up from the average. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has risen 3.73% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $4.78M for 20.71 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Tnb Financial increased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 12,194 shares to 163,453 valued at $47.85M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) stake by 12,679 shares and now owns 160,446 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr B was raised too.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $16.17 million activity. BARRON THOMAS A sold 4,312 shares worth $108,106. Mitchell E Drew sold $8.03M worth of stock or 324,441 shares. 324,441 shares valued at $8.03M were sold by SMITH DOUGLAS WILLIAMS on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 8 investors sold CCBG shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 5.90 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,975 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 44,362 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 485,787 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Management stated it has 27,207 shares. Cim Mangement invested in 0.12% or 14,131 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 4,606 shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Deprince Race & Zollo invested 0.06% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 77 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 4,931 shares in its portfolio. 29,692 were reported by Wells Fargo Company Mn.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.64 billion. The firm specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It has a 21.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services.