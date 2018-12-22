Tobam decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 11.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 19,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,883 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.29M, down from 171,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $272.21. About 951,735 shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 36.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.13M, down from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 4.39 million shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.40 million activity. $360,177 worth of stock was sold by ANDERSON BRIAN P on Thursday, August 16. HOWARD JOHN L sold $5.52M worth of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Wednesday, August 22.

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,791 were reported by Trustmark Bankshares Department. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited accumulated 1,590 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 98,046 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Arrow Fin Corp, New York-based fund reported 120 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 20,312 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communications holds 635 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 8,947 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj And owns 58,392 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.1% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 29,986 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated stated it has 43 shares. 625 are owned by Wedgewood Pa. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 24,575 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 1,677 shares. Nomura Asset Communication Ltd invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.58 earnings per share, up 21.77% or $0.64 from last year’s $2.94 per share. GWW’s profit will be $201.63M for 19.01 P/E if the $3.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.19 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Take Some Profits In W.W. Grainger – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Far Could W.W. Grainger Fall? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.W. Grainger: Valuation Out Of Line With Reality – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2018. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Vuzix, Trupanion, WW Grainger, Greenlight Capital Re, Golden Star Resources, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.W. Grainger’s Pricing Reset Continues To Drive Exceptional Volume Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) by 78,100 shares to 339,200 shares, valued at $15.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 165,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Among 21 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. W.W. Grainger had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Thursday, July 19 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, January 27. On Friday, March 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 17. On Thursday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, July 10. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 20. Barclays Capital maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Monday, July 18 with “Equalweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Monday, November 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Com invested 0.93% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gamco Et Al reported 7,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs invested in 23,639 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited reported 0.11% stake. Fil Limited reported 365,027 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 310,330 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc holds 0.22% or 3,292 shares in its portfolio. Natixis has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Horizon Kinetics Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 1,425 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company holds 0.19% or 61,972 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 488 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt owns 35,300 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,714 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.74% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jump Trading Lc invested in 0.03% or 3,952 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, April 11. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 11 by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, August 3. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, August 8. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, August 12.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 212,400 shares to 431,700 shares, valued at $22.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 916,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Galapagos Nv.