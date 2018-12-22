Tobam increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 23.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 110,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 582,916 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.58 million, up from 472,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES; 05/03/2018 – GE could rally 50 percent this year: Analyst; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees $11bn transport tie-up; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 976.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 215,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.78 million, up from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47 million shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 4/3/2018, 7:30 PM; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventur (NYSE:BVN) by 156,506 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $21.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 23,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,429 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER had bought 10,000 shares worth $94,800. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $2.49M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Intersect Cap Ltd accumulated 21,777 shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt has 187,810 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.26% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Benedict Financial, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,000 shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 2.87M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 4.34 million shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated reported 551,946 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Gam Ag invested 0.31% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). M Kraus And holds 0.48% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 73,799 shares. Alps Advsr accumulated 3.75M shares. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs Inc accumulated 163,066 shares. Horan Capital stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, October 24 report. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 8. J.P. Morgan maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Wednesday, May 30. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $1100 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, May 12 by Deutsche Bank. The company was initiated on Thursday, May 12 by JP Morgan. The company was initiated on Tuesday, June 7 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GE in report on Monday, October 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, September 11 with “Sell” rating. CFRA maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, May 21 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco owns 15.01 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Van Eck holds 646,265 shares. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.41% or 558,896 shares. Independent Invsts invested in 0.96% or 43,920 shares. Moreover, Winslow Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,124 shares. Union Financial Bank Corp invested in 3,743 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com invested in 0.37% or 43,164 shares. Wms Ptnrs Lc has 6,329 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,333 shares. Meridian holds 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 10,040 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 1.76M shares for 1% of their portfolio. Aspen Inv Management owns 11,776 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Fairpointe Cap Ltd owns 5,090 shares. Rand Wealth Ltd Co reported 20,622 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp by 15,300 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 53,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,120 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, October 16. Jefferies maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Thursday, July 14. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $80 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $61 target in Friday, July 27 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 26. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, April 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Friday, November 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Sell” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 16. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58.0 target in Wednesday, August 16 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Underperform” on Tuesday, February 6. As per Wednesday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.