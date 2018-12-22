Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) stake by 37.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 78,750 shares as Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 128,675 shares with $5.26M value, down from 207,425 last quarter. Ducommun Incorporated now has $397.65M valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 73,000 shares traded or 83.60% up from the average. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 37.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings Within First Yr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – DUCOMMUN BUYS CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS CO., LLC; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) stake by 48.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc acquired 396,245 shares as Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY)’s stock declined 13.88%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 1.21 million shares with $130.99M value, up from 812,663 last quarter. Avery Dennison Corp. now has $7.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 1.55M shares traded or 160.36% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 18.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019

Among 6 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Avery Dennison had 10 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AVY in report on Monday, October 29 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) on Thursday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) on Wednesday, October 24 to “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of AVY in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 25. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 4. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 30.

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) stake by 2.28M shares to 5.05M valued at $565.40M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cable One Inc. stake by 2,334 shares and now owns 68,410 shares. Factset Research Sys. (NYSE:FDS) was reduced too.

More important recent Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Avery Dennison Prices $500 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga”, Nasdaq.com published: “VeriSolutions Closes Its Series A Led by Avery Dennison, Atlanta Seed Company and Service Provider Capital – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Avery Dennison – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVY shares while 157 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 2.44% less from 69.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 23,681 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 263,818 shares. 1,906 were reported by Bokf Na. Moreover, West Oak Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 700 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.05% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Westfield Cap LP invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Advsr Asset Management reported 7,507 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv owns 5,635 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested in 0.01% or 64,902 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc reported 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 19,668 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.01% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 7,174 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 109,535 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 15,685 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 0% or 252 shares.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,556 activity. The insider Anderson Anthony sold 1,275 shares worth $133,556. 2,000 shares valued at $186,000 were sold by PYOTT DAVID E I on Tuesday, November 27.

Among 3 analysts covering Ducommun (NYSE:DCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ducommun had 3 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, August 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, November 14.

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 24.39% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.41 per share. DCO’s profit will be $5.82 million for 17.08 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $240,945 activity. On Monday, December 3 DUCOMMUN ROBERT C sold $16,720 worth of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) or 415 shares. On Tuesday, December 11 Wampler Christopher D. sold $20,426 worth of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) or 530 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 6 investors sold DCO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 8.69 million shares or 3.09% less from 8.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent Capital Management Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 65,030 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 5,800 shares. Oberweis Asset holds 19,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.01% or 44,000 shares. 44 were reported by Tower Cap Llc (Trc). Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability holds 310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 768,188 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 3,945 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Foundry Partners Ltd holds 0.32% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) or 205,570 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Essex Management Limited stated it has 55,441 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement reported 41,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 13,974 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).