Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) had an increase of 4.59% in short interest. AFMD's SI was 1.63 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 4.59% from 1.56M shares previously. With 1.22 million avg volume, 1 days are for Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)'s short sellers to cover AFMD's short positions. The SI to Affimed N.V.'s float is 3.89%. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 791,949 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 88.42% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.42% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 1.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc acquired 19,961 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock rose 1.97%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 1.10 million shares with $51.95 million value, up from 1.08M last quarter. Intel Corp now has $204.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77 million shares traded or 77.37% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Indiana Tru Mgmt accumulated 19,367 shares. Legacy Cap Prns reported 110,029 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros owns 235,875 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 9,977 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Capital Interest Sarl has 0.35% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 77,795 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs holds 25,918 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Epoch Prtn reported 2.58M shares. 120,211 were reported by Stonebridge Capital. Synovus Fincl has 0.44% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Petrus Trust Lta has 1.22% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 117,461 shares. Park National Corporation Oh holds 884,328 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Paradigm Financial Advisors Lc stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First National Trust reported 187,698 shares. Silvercrest Asset Llc invested 0.54% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Among 20 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Intel had 26 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, July 27. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 27 by Summit Insights Group. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by DZ Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, October 22. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $49 target in Monday, August 13 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $55 target in Monday, September 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $56 target in Friday, July 27 report.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. McBride Kevin Thomas sold $295,945 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought 5,117 shares worth $247,155. $116,028 worth of stock was sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Wednesday, July 25. On Monday, December 3 the insider Shenoy Navin sold $226,100.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “INTC or NVDA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel: The Case Of Missing Shorts – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel plans fab expansion – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for INTC – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “INTC or TXN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased Express Scripts Holding Compan (NASDAQ:ESRX) stake by 217,156 shares to 117,549 valued at $11.17M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) stake by 2,180 shares and now owns 243,371 shares. Netease Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) was reduced too.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Affimed Clinical Hold Likely To Be Resolved Soon – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Affimed to Host Research & Development Day on Friday, December 7, 2018 in New York City – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Affimed: Promising, Undervalued Immunotherapy Play With Multiple Catalysts Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Affimed Announces US Registrational Pathway and Updated Clinical Development Plan for AFM13 at R&D Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. The company has market cap of $180.42 million. The Company’s lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma.