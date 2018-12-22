Tokes (TKS) fell -1.94% in less than 24 hours

Tokes (TKS) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.00457152059999999 or -1.94% trading at $0.2310167571. According to Top Cryptocoin Analysts, Tokes (TKS) eyes $0.25411843281 target on the road to $0.385300892645773. TKS last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.2414770161 and low of $0.2267164284 for December 21-22. The open was $0.2355882777.

Tokes (TKS) is down -17.29% in the last 30 days from $0.2793 per coin. Its down -63.95% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.6409 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago TKS traded at $1.27. TKS has 50.00M coins mined giving it $11.55M market cap. Tokes maximum coins available are 50.00M. TKS uses algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 03/12/2016.

Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem.