Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (BMS) by 74.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 12,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,227 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $205,000, down from 16,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Bemis Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 1.70M shares traded or 156.04% up from the average. Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) has risen 0.13% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BMS News: 16/03/2018 – BEMIS-BOARD APPOINTED GUILLERMO NOVO, MARRAN H. OGILVIE, GEORGE W. WURTZ lll, AND ROBERT H. YANKER AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co 1Q Net $47.6M; 29/05/2018 – Bemis Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Packaging firm Bemis adds four directors in deal with Starboard; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC BMS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Bemis Company Announces Agreement with Starboard; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.90; 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Bemis: Board to Be Comprised of 13 Directors After Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC BMS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.75 TO $2.90

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 88.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 45,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $380,000, down from 51,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47M shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BMS shares while 108 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 61.64 million shares or 5.47% less from 65.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dean Invest Assocs Limited Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) for 20,272 shares. Fil Limited owns 26 shares. American reported 600 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) for 472,694 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 13,093 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited holds 16,427 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt reported 46,180 shares. 430,038 are held by Arrowstreet Lp. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) or 103,436 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Water Island Cap Limited Com owns 247,368 shares. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 224,893 shares.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79 million and $148.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf by 1,942 shares to 4,704 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BMS’s profit will be $64.62 million for 15.48 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Bemis Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Bemis Company Inc. (NYSE:BMS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Bemis Company Inc. had 62 analyst reports since September 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 2 report. UBS initiated the shares of BMS in report on Tuesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Sunday, July 30. The company was initiated on Wednesday, July 13 by SunTrust. As per Tuesday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 20 report. The stock of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, November 10. The stock has “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1. On Friday, June 23 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $570.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,926 shares to 38,059 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forest City Rlty Tr Inc by 104,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg upgraded the shares of BMY in report on Friday, January 22 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Sell” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 16. On Wednesday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. On Friday, April 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. As per Monday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $47 target in Wednesday, April 18 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 27 report. Hilliard Lyons downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Tuesday, September 12 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 10,645 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust has 16,032 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Financial Management Professionals reported 150 shares stake. 33,665 are owned by Shelton Management. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 4,608 were accumulated by Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Co. Sirios Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 30,524 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Windsor Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 16,067 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 3,711 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 13,545 shares. One Limited Liability reported 17,280 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Da Davidson & invested in 0.23% or 207,967 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 897,723 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Ca owns 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,914 shares.