Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 40.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 3,522 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 5,189 shares with $577,000 value, down from 8,711 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $13.58B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $100.76. About 3.85 million shares traded or 109.84% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has risen 24.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future

YAHOO JAPAN CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YAHOF) had a decrease of 2.12% in short interest. YAHOF’s SI was 14.52 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.12% from 14.83 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 145167 days are for YAHOO JAPAN CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YAHOF)’s short sellers to cover YAHOF’s short positions. It closed at $2.41 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 15.65% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.47 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $167.11 million for 20.31 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.23% EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) stake by 9,281 shares to 10,584 valued at $2.15M in 2018Q3. It also upped Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 4,395 shares and now owns 11,877 shares. Forest City Rlty Tr Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold CTXS shares while 163 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 118.38 million shares or 2.96% less from 121.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 55,696 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 7,842 shares. 4,295 are held by Hillsdale Invest. 50,421 were reported by American Investment Advisors Ltd. Gam Ag holds 0.07% or 18,091 shares. Nomura Asset Com Limited accumulated 22,985 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gradient Investments Ltd Co reported 14 shares. 2,981 are owned by Gideon Cap Advsr. Parkside Bancorp And Trust has 63 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Co invested in 0% or 4,873 shares. South State Corporation owns 8,245 shares. 168,667 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Management. Captrust Finance Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 29,750 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Citrix Systems had 7 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, July 26. Barclays Capital maintained Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) on Friday, September 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 20 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $3.97 million activity. The insider CALDERONI ROBERT sold 2,128 shares worth $241,060. Shares for $149,085 were sold by FERRER MARK J. $129,256 worth of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was sold by SOISSON JESSICA on Wednesday, August 29. Minahan Timothy A. sold $644,389 worth of stock. HOUGH PAUL J. had sold 8,483 shares worth $875,106. 7,766 shares valued at $852,551 were sold by VAN ROTTERDAM JEROEN on Thursday, October 4.

