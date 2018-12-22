Torray Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 2.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 3,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,371 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.16M, down from 154,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 20.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 2,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22 million, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 2.35 million shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Net $353M; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 7.56% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PPG’s profit will be $263.88M for 21.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Completes Acquisition of Automotive Refinish Products Manufacturer SEM Products, Inc. – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: PPG Industries, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Appoints Kumar Nandan as Vice President, Tax – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG extends supply deal for titanium-dioxide – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 26 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. PPG Industries had 96 analyst reports since September 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, September 6 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 30 report. Robert W. Baird maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Friday, April 20. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) on Monday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 12 by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Tuesday, January 2. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $135.0 target. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of PPG in report on Tuesday, September 26 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, May 26 with “Buy”.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc, which manages about $253.39 million and $190.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 965 shares to 3,825 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold PPG shares while 258 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 182.20 million shares or 0.66% more from 181.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Saturna Cap has 1.28% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 402,085 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated stated it has 14,873 shares. Peoples Fincl Services invested in 0.11% or 1,905 shares. Chevy Chase Tru owns 200,719 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Van Strum And Towne Inc holds 3,233 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated accumulated 3,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Texas-based Visionary Asset has invested 0.08% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 2.29 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 115,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 6,808 are held by Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Co. Personal Capital Advsr Corp owns 10,263 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 30,101 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank accumulated 2,144 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UTC spin-off company with $18B in revenue to be based in South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” on November 28, 2018, also Bostonglobe.com with their article: “UTC, GE breakups are a sign of the times – The Boston Globe” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley: United Tech ‘far from broken’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Rockwell Collins Stock Popped 9% – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 17.24 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 6 by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by Bernstein on Friday, January 8. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 15. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 15 with “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, October 8 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, September 6 report. As per Thursday, October 6, the company rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, November 28. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. On Wednesday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. 14,255 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.94M were sold by Gill Charles D.