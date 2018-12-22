Torray Llc increased American Intl Group (AIG) stake by 20.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Torray Llc acquired 46,532 shares as American Intl Group (AIG)’s stock declined 28.85%. The Torray Llc holds 272,622 shares with $14.51 million value, up from 226,090 last quarter. American Intl Group now has $33.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 14.03M shares traded or 71.28% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M

Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.38, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 16 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 17 sold and reduced their positions in Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The funds in our database reported: 4.47 million shares, up from 3.74 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 12 New Position: 4.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American International Gr had 6 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, November 12. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, November 2. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, December 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AIG in report on Tuesday, November 6 with “Overweight” rating. Evercore downgraded American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Wednesday, November 7 to “In-Line” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, August 10.

Torray Llc decreased Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,762 shares to 205,878 valued at $23.55M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) stake by 1,139 shares and now owns 47,074 shares. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.08% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 23,965 shares. Estabrook Cap Management has 130 shares. Bridges Inv Inc has 28,834 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. United Services Automobile Association owns 699,076 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 217,539 shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 4,462 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 19,125 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited accumulated 9,308 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited, Japan-based fund reported 1,030 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Company holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 284 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 9,286 shares. Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 3,951 shares. Aviva Plc stated it has 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lincluden Mgmt Limited reported 154,565 shares.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.4% of its portfolio in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund for 1.08 million shares. Global Endowment Management Lp owns 60,000 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has 0.18% invested in the company for 22,681 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 34,436 shares.

The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 326,572 shares traded or 181.04% up from the average. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) has declined 6.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.18% the S&P500.