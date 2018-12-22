Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 108.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 5,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,430 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $603,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 11.68 million shares traded or 63.76% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY SHR $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.74; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 58.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 33,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,130 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.37 million, up from 58,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 683,723 shares traded or 49.97% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 18.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Rev $5.8B; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC PAG.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHR; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS

Since July 18, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 selling transactions for $5.31 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by CARP DANIEL A, worth $1.29 million. On Monday, August 20 Smith Joanne D sold $250,276 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 4,353 shares. $97,378 worth of stock was sold by Meynard Craig M on Friday, July 27. $1.93 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by Bastian Edward H on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $175,419 were sold by EASTER WILLIAM H III. Shares for $211,460 were bought by Mattson George N on Monday, December 17.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $380.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK) by 41,315 shares to 147,752 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Build Amer Bd Fd (NBB) by 42,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,573 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $389.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK) by 8,296 shares to 42,826 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 35,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,497 shares, and cut its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE).

