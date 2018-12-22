Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 3,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,740 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39M, up from 3,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75 million shares traded or 87.48% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 11,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,694 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.85M, up from 87,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25M shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 11. Loop Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, November 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 22. As per Friday, September 15, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, November 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $9600 target. Leerink Swann maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of CVS in report on Tuesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, May 2 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, December 12 to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv holds 36,946 shares. Davis R M has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,058 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co owns 10,374 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 96,983 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 623,926 shares. Moreover, New England Professional Planning Group Inc has 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,583 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability invested 0.99% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 33,587 shares. Avalon Asset Limited Liability Company holds 120,000 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Seizert Prtn Ltd stated it has 363,061 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc accumulated 0.42% or 1.29 million shares. Choate Inv Advisors stated it has 19,275 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 28,315 shares. Invesco accumulated 13.14M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Brookmont Mngmt owns 5,032 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $450.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 10,672 shares to 94,664 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (SSO) by 2,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,735 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cantor sees 23% upside in CVS Health in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Check Out This New Move By CVS – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “CVS set to close $69B Aetna merger after final state approvals – Boston Business Journal” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health: The Forgotten Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Love CVS Health Shares Following Aetna Deal (NYSE:CVS)(NYSE:AET) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. The insider Hourican Kevin sold 8,564 shares worth $642,300. $354,080 worth of stock was sold by Boratto Eva C on Monday, October 1. The insider Denton David M sold $2.02 million. $1.72 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Bisaccia Lisa.

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, January 12 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 24 by Jefferies. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, January 26. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Jefferies. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 31 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 3 by Zacks. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.15% or 16,700 shares. Magnetar Fin Ltd reported 1,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 55,885 shares. Busey Tru invested in 1.04% or 54,252 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust owns 1,109 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Security National Tru Company has 510 shares. Adirondack Trust has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Oakworth Capital holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,721 shares. 168,429 were reported by Royal London Asset Ltd. Rothschild And Asset Management Us reported 332,566 shares stake. New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Texas-based Smith Graham Com Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.58% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Prio Wealth LP holds 27,261 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.63 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 3,460 shares in its portfolio.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $343.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,148 shares to 3,379 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,299 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).