Among 5 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup had 8 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CPB in report on Friday, August 31 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CPB in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, November 26. The stock of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 10. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, September 28. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 31 by UBS. See Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) latest ratings:

26/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $42.0000

26/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $36.0000 Upgrade

23/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold

21/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $33 New Target: $36 Maintain

28/09/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $36 New Target: $33 Maintain

31/08/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $30 New Target: $35 Maintain

31/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $40 New Target: $36 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $48 Downgrade

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased Hershey Co (HSY) stake by 146.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired 4,852 shares as Hershey Co (HSY)’s stock rose 2.61%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 8,168 shares with $833,000 value, up from 3,316 last quarter. Hershey Co now has $22.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 1.95M shares traded or 57.82% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has declined 5.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 19/03/2018 – Sky News: US chocolate giant Hershey turns sour on taste of Tyrrells; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 10/04/2018 – “Hershey’s portfolio is over-exposed to slowing category consumption, intensifying competition, and rising cocoa prices,” the firm’s analyst writes; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 24/04/2018 – Not just a chocolate company: Hershey plots its future in snacking; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS PRICING OF $350,000,000 2.900% NOTES DUE

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) stake by 4,500 shares to 225 valued at $31,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ryerson Hldg Corp (NYSE:RYI) stake by 38,000 shares and now owns 2,000 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Double Upgrades Hershey (NYSE:HSY) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HSY Stock Is Proving Chocolate Safe From the Bear – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Baker Hughes, Biogen, FedEx, Intel, Micron, Roku, Shake Shack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Moody’s, Hershey, NovoCure, Mohawk Industries, La-Z-Boy, and Lockheed Martin Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Defensive Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $964.48 million activity. The insider Buck Michele sold 1,500 shares worth $159,915. Shares for $3.12 million were sold by WALLING KEVIN R. $1.81M worth of stock was sold by LITTLE PATRICIA A on Monday, September 24. $478.35 million worth of stock was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Wednesday, November 7. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL sold $478.35M. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $214,640 was made by Tillemans Todd W on Tuesday, November 6.

Among 5 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hershey had 6 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 27. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, July 27 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold HSY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 105.90 million shares or 1.16% less from 107.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 739,226 shares. Smithfield Tru Company accumulated 10,990 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 56,930 shares. Sun Life has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 260,628 shares. Greenwood Assocs Ltd Liability, South Carolina-based fund reported 4,105 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 6,620 shares. Peoples Financial Ser owns 629 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 68,850 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16,769 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 7,669 shares. Haverford Co reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). New York-based Lipe And Dalton has invested 3.33% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Fifth Third Bankshares invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 52 investors sold Campbell Soup Company shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 154.02 million shares or 4.27% less from 160.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 24,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 13 shares. Moreover, Liberty Mutual Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 7,691 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Taconic Capital Advisors L P stated it has 275,000 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. First Lp reported 675,252 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 979,369 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hl Fin Services Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 88,732 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 20,142 shares. Ent Fincl has 145 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 18,398 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wealthfront has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 33,878 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 1.11 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 8,735 shares.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $10.76 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 60.59 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices.

The stock decreased 5.10% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 7.22M shares traded or 131.95% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 23.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–Update; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO. REPORTS CEO TRANSITION PLAN; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Snacks Leadership Team Will Be Led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Formerly Pres, Campbell’s U.S. Biscuits and Snacks; 18/05/2018 – Campbell’s Morrison Is Out as Big Food Slump Claims Another CEO; 25/04/2018 – Snyder’s of Hanover Introduces Five New Products for 2018; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Will Discuss Outcome of Review in Late August; 27/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Company vs Gamon Plus, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/27/2018; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES +10 TO +11%; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison announces her retirement abruptly