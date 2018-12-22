Tower Bridge Advisors Has Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Holding; Last Week Sempra Energy (SRE) Coverage

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 3.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 465 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 12,405 shares with $2.57B value, down from 12,870 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $181.27B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Thursday, October 11. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SRE in report on Friday, September 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 26 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, August 20. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SRE in report on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. See Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) latest ratings:

08/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $129 New Target: $130 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $120 New Target: $126 Upgrade

28/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $120 New Target: $121 Maintain

26/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $122 New Target: $120 Maintain

21/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $121 New Target: $120 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $128 New Target: $129 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $120 New Target: $121 Maintain

20/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

10/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $120 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $118 New Target: $121 Maintain

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.60 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold Sempra Energy shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 4.12 million shares. Commerce Financial Bank invested in 39,463 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 30 were reported by Adirondack Trust Company. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited holds 0.03% or 143,459 shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 8,521 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 850,904 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd reported 9,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 0.04% or 175,286 shares. 14 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Salem Invest Counselors reported 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 7,224 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt accumulated 32,224 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 1,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.15% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 7,519 shares.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 2.78M shares traded or 44.37% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS JEFFREY W. MARTIN NAMED SUCCESSOR

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Baxter International, Sempra Energy, Nielsen Holdings Plc, ARRIS International plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and KB Home â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Subsidiary Port Arthur LNG LLC and Polish Oil & Gas Co. Report Agreement To Export US LNG To Europe – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy: Chilquinta EnergÃ­a Acquires Two Major Transmission Lines From AES Gener In Chile – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.76 million activity. Another trade for 5,705 shares valued at $670,794 was made by Martin Jeffrey W on Friday, November 9. 11,600 shares were sold by HOUSEHOLDER JOSEPH A, worth $1.34M. $3.20 million worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares were sold by REED DEBRA L. MIHALIK TREVOR I also sold $554,906 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Friday, November 9.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot And Lowe’s Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says (NYSE:HD)(NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Economic Slowdown Might Gradually Impact Home Depot’s Business – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Good Wasn’t Good Enough for Walmart or Home Depot – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting January 2020 Stock Options for HD – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Target – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Tower Bridge Advisors increased Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) stake by 3,563 shares to 15,785 valued at $262.82 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 10,091 shares and now owns 253,557 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Home Depot had 9 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, November 14. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $227 target in Wednesday, August 15 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polar Asset Prns accumulated 114,900 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lederer & Assocs Inv Counsel Ca has invested 0.51% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blume Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 300 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 148,955 shares. Arrow Fin has 28,888 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Green Square Cap Lc has invested 0.88% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.51% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Family accumulated 27,863 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Mcrae Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% or 2,075 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cornerstone Inc holds 1.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 41,908 shares. Fincl Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.07% or 1,382 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Management accumulated 31,123 shares or 1.39% of the stock.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. Menear Craig A sold $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, November 14. Hewett Wayne M. also bought $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares. Kadre Manuel had bought 1,000 shares worth $169,330. Roseborough Teresa Wynn had sold 7,203 shares worth $1.28M. 13,457 shares valued at $2.32 million were sold by Campbell Ann Marie on Wednesday, November 28. The insider VADON MARK C bought 11,500 shares worth $2.00 million. $2.19 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Lennie William G..

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 18.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.