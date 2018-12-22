Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) by 23.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 26,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,114 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.01 million, up from 111,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 561,398 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 53.82% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) by 11.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 18,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44M, down from 157,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biolife Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 212,694 shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 109.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 09/04/2018 – Casdin Cap to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Capital to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioLife Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLFS); 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – INCREASING 2018 GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 63% TO 65%; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 62 PCT AND 64 PCT, UP FROM 61 PCT FOR 2017; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for C; 10/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Short-Interest Ratio Rises 335% to 37 Days; 08/03/2018 BioLife Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 5c

Among 10 analysts covering TowerJazz (NASDAQ:TSEM), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. TowerJazz had 27 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, August 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Thursday, August 6. The rating was initiated by Needham on Friday, January 22 with “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 7 by Drexel Hamilton. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, November 8 with “Buy”. The stock of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Drexel Hamilton. On Tuesday, October 20 the stock rating was initiated by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The rating was downgraded by Needham to “Buy” on Tuesday, May 8. On Tuesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy”.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $131.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Airgain Inc. by 50,149 shares to 255,226 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaukos Inc. by 15,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,652 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co..

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $8.09 million activity. Shares for $236,800 were sold by COHEN RAYMOND W. DE GREEF RODERICK also sold $172,200 worth of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares. On Friday, August 24 the insider Schick Joseph C sold $123,689. 285,714 shares valued at $3.25M were sold by GIRSCHWEILER THOMAS on Monday, July 9. Shares for $48,200 were sold by Hinson Andrew G. 214,286 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares with value of $2.44M were sold by VILLIGER WALTER.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $166.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 159,000 shares to 680,500 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 117,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Analysts await BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 180.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. BLFS’s profit will be $739,992 for 59.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by BioLife Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 5.62, from 7.5 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold BLFS shares while 12 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 19.16% less from 5.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.42% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Gsa Partners Llp has 11,400 shares. Cadence Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 135,179 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 600 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 0% or 75,469 shares. Prelude Lc has invested 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Eam Investors Llc reported 78,535 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 14,900 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 0% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 36 shares. 213,210 are held by Millennium. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). State Common Retirement Fund reported 40,000 shares. Perceptive Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 29,376 shares. Barclays Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 400 shares.