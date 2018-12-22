Towle & Co increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) stake by 17.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Towle & Co acquired 248,710 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)’s stock declined 7.34%. The Towle & Co holds 1.70 million shares with $39.82M value, up from 1.45 million last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co now has $4.63B valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 5.12 million shares traded or 46.53% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition

Among 5 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. F5 Networks had 6 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Standpoint Research upgraded the shares of FFIV in report on Friday, October 12 to “Buy” rating. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Monday, October 1. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FFIV in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. See F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) latest ratings:

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $10.49 million activity. Another trade for 8,900 shares valued at $1.51M was made by BERGERON SANDRA E. on Monday, November 19. Shares for $460,375 were sold by BEVIER DEBORAH L. The insider Kearny Ryan C. sold 8,226 shares worth $1.46M. $1.03M worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN. $1.52 million worth of stock was sold by Locoh-Donou Francois on Friday, November 2. The insider WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold 119 shares worth $21,104. Chadwick Jonathan sold 2,540 shares worth $433,427.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “F5 Networks: Shares Of This Margin King Will Rise – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “F5 to Present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Tech Summit – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “6 Undervalued Stocks With High Business Predictability – GuruFocus.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Exclusive: A10 Networks explores potential sale – sources – StreetInsider.com” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – FFIV – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 35 investors sold F5 Networks, Inc. shares while 177 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 54.96 million shares or 5.41% less from 58.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,485 were accumulated by Philadelphia Trust. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,443 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Lc stated it has 4,052 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 49,087 are held by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 516,024 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc owns 192,991 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 10,400 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 1,205 shares stake. Invesco Ltd reported 863,603 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hendershot holds 0.78% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 10,984 shares. Quantitative Inv Llc holds 4,700 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 60 shares. Maryland-based Wms Prtn Limited Com has invested 1.24% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Maryland-based Fort L P has invested 1% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $154.62. About 1.06M shares traded or 35.23% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has risen 26.82% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $9.37 billion. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. It has a 21.12 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers.

Among 7 analysts covering GoodYear Tire (NASDAQ:GT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. GoodYear Tire had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 17. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, August 31 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 31. Morgan Stanley maintained The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 13 to “Equal-Weight”. Northcoast maintained The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, July 30.