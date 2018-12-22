S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 48.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 21,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,777 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $490,000, down from 44,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 5.91 million shares traded or 158.57% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 19.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 36,933 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36M, down from 46,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 2.87M shares traded or 93.82% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 35.56% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $679.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Adr (NYSE:BUD) by 4,659 shares to 10,227 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) by 8,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,105 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold TSCO shares while 194 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 95.91 million shares or 0.58% less from 96.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Retail Bank De invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 2,616 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md invested in 16,580 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 56,172 shares. Wealthfront Corp has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 13,841 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 394,473 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 15,709 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap owns 86,800 shares. Valley Advisers reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Chevy Chase Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 103,264 shares. Asset Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 28,477 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 10,052 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Corp In owns 0.03% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 585 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co holds 19,825 shares.

Among 32 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Tractor Supply had 110 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Thursday, June 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $97 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $102 target in Friday, October 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, September 8. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $80 target in Friday, July 27 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Thursday, October 20. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, October 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 13 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 8 by Wedbush. Bank of America downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $69.0 target in Friday, February 2 report. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 18.68% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $131.84M for 18.59 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.68% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $22.63 million activity. Barbarick Steve K sold $1.60M worth of stock. $1.92 million worth of stock was sold by FRAZELL CHAD MICHAEL on Thursday, November 8. Barton Kurt D sold $488,607 worth of stock or 6,146 shares. SANDFORT GREGORY A sold $12.70M worth of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STWD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 162.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 161.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Barclays Public Ltd holds 2.87 million shares. Barnett And holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 112,204 shares. 4,629 were reported by American Interest Gru. Boston invested 0.05% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). West Family Investments Incorporated stated it has 1.43% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 113,557 shares in its portfolio. 300,000 are held by Birch Run Cap Ltd Partnership. Raymond James holds 291,760 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Natixis reported 0% stake. Jane Street Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 358,153 shares. Advent Cap Mngmt De reported 211 shares stake. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 4,983 shares.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 3.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.55 per share. STWD’s profit will be $145.94 million for 9.36 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.92% EPS growth.

