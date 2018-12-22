Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp Com (NUE) by 8.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 5,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,089 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.69 million, down from 63,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 5.45M shares traded or 98.72% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 9,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 319,644 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.56 million, down from 329,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $15.69 million activity. On Friday, June 22 Keller Michael D sold $961,405 worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 14,664 shares. $3.42M worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) was sold by Sumoski David A on Monday, July 23. HALL LADD R also sold $4.94 million worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Monday, July 23. On Thursday, November 1 the insider HAYNES VICTORIA F sold $14,984. Topalian Leon J sold $202,411 worth of stock or 3,115 shares. The insider Utermark D. Chad sold $3.66M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). South Dakota Council holds 16,300 shares. 375 are owned by Spectrum Gru Inc. City Hldg invested in 1,060 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 17.38M shares. The Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.07% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 7,968 shares. Asset reported 0.07% stake. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.13% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Sterling Cap Management Lc reported 41,400 shares stake. Washington Tru Natl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Hl Financial Service Llc reported 12,763 shares stake. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.07% or 1.02M shares. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Maverick Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 30,370 shares.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, up 207.69% or $1.35 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NUE’s profit will be $627.88M for 6.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.33 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.16% negative EPS growth.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $143.46 million and $129.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Funds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 4,142 shares to 141,594 shares, valued at $37.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 22 analysts covering Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Nucor Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 6 to “Buy”. On Tuesday, November 24 the stock rating was initiated by BB&T Capital with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NUE in report on Monday, October 5 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 14 by Citigroup. On Monday, December 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) rating on Monday, August 21. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $68.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Buy” on Tuesday, December 6. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 26 by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of NUE in report on Monday, October 15 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, February 6. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $107.0 target. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, May 11. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 21 by William Blair. Jefferies maintained it with “Sell” rating and $49.0 target in Tuesday, August 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, February 2 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 17 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 20. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ims Cap Mgmt has 18,838 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co has 1.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 566,922 shares. Moreover, Gw Henssler Associates has 1.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 131,904 shares. Beaumont Finance Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.54% or 134,993 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has invested 1.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen And Steers invested in 0.11% or 320,604 shares. Horan Cap holds 273,565 shares or 5.76% of its portfolio. Prentiss Smith & has 11,543 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. First Dallas Secs holds 0.24% or 3,335 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,392 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated reported 75,926 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Intrust State Bank Na accumulated 67,414 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Fin Mngmt Professionals holds 1,042 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fernwood Investment Management Limited holds 5,700 shares. Principal Financial Group accumulated 16.05M shares or 1.62% of the stock.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, which manages about $444.11M and $260.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 61,753 shares to 252,420 shares, valued at $13.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 176,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).