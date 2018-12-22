Tradition Capital Management Llc increased Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) stake by 11.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tradition Capital Management Llc acquired 2,375 shares as Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)’s stock rose 9.69%. The Tradition Capital Management Llc holds 22,177 shares with $5.07 million value, up from 19,802 last quarter. Everest Re Group Ltd now has $8.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $213.27. About 466,998 shares traded or 58.76% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 9.42% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable

Among 3 analysts covering Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hilltop Holdings had 3 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, October 29. The stock of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) earned “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Tuesday, July 31. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) on Monday, October 29 to “Market Perform” rating. See Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 558,328 shares traded or 51.04% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has declined 25.45% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. Bornemann Keith E. also sold $31,017 worth of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) on Thursday, August 30. 51,000 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) shares with value of $1.01M were sold by Feinberg Hill A.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. Bornemann Keith E. also sold $31,017 worth of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) on Thursday, August 30. 51,000 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) shares with value of $1.01M were sold by Feinberg Hill A.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The Company’s Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. It has a 15.08 P/E ratio. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services.

More important recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Appoints Brad Winges as President & CEO – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “What GE Investors Can Expect From New CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hilltop Holdings’ (HTH) Management on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $193,788 activity. Another trade for 900 shares valued at $193,788 was made by Doucette John P on Monday, August 13.

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “Global Stocks Sink, NYSE Closes, Les Moonves, Facebook – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet” on December 05, 2018, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Bitcoin and digital assets are here to stay, says NYSE chairman, despite bear market – CNBC” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why We’re Not Shopping At Vipshop – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Small-Cap Bear Is Here – What Next? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $193,788 activity. Another trade for 900 shares valued at $193,788 was made by Doucette John P on Monday, August 13.

Among 4 analysts covering Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Everest Re Group had 6 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Deutsche Bank.