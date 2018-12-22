Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 7.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 3,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,643 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.69 million, down from 45,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.02M shares traded or 66.04% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct)

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 2.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 16,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 647,296 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $83.94 million, up from 630,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 4.52M shares traded or 155.39% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 82.24% or $0.88 from last year’s $1.07 per share. PSX’s profit will be $899.18 million for 10.56 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.10 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.10% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: Buffett Dividend Stock On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Focus on Capturing This $800 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 – My Opinion After The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Petroleum Refiners Are Oversold – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Oil Stocks to Buy Even If Oil Prices Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $410.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11,794 shares to 69,090 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA).

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.98 million activity.

Among 22 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Phillips 66 had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 9 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 11 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 13. As per Monday, November 23, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7400 target in Thursday, June 1 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 13 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of PSX in report on Sunday, January 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, April 23. Citigroup maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Friday, September 7 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tradition Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 14,395 shares. Private Trust Company Na has invested 0.29% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability invested in 0.37% or 37,280 shares. Moreover, Franklin Street Nc has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Payden Rygel has 1.93% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Caprock Gp holds 0.13% or 5,590 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell And accumulated 223 shares. Davis R M holds 1.63% or 398,865 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability holds 21,872 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Saturna Cap holds 0.04% or 11,585 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants Corp reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd has 42,656 shares. Whittier Trust reported 6,315 shares stake. Cypress Capital Group invested in 38,238 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.42% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 120,511 shares to 103,726 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 32,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,548 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).