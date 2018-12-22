Tremblant Capital Group decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 98.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tremblant Capital Group sold 1.04 million shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 22.69%. The Tremblant Capital Group holds 12,118 shares with $316,000 value, down from 1.05 million last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $30.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 49.69M shares traded or 171.30% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence

Brinker Capital Inc increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 49.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brinker Capital Inc acquired 11,656 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Brinker Capital Inc holds 35,205 shares with $5.12 million value, up from 23,549 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $45.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 3.56 million shares traded or 55.76% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 11 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 21. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $154 target in Thursday, November 1 report. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 17. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 12 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, August 21 the stock rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 21.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 sales for $57.58 million activity. Shares for $2.10M were sold by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Monday, December 3. Shares for $2.99 million were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. 17,296 shares were sold by Demsey John, worth $2.39M on Friday, September 7. Freda Fabrizio sold $21.64 million worth of stock or 150,000 shares. Shares for $2.19 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. Trower Alexandra C. sold $693,341 worth of stock or 4,781 shares. $168,244 worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE on Wednesday, August 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moors Cabot Inc reported 3,435 shares. Piedmont Inv owns 18,263 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 1.17% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 38,767 shares. At Bancshares has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 61,030 shares. Joel Isaacson Lc owns 1.74% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 76,001 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 1.72% or 1.39M shares. Raub Brock Cap Management LP reported 130,985 shares. 388 are owned by Bamco Inc New York. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability owns 1,387 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Financial holds 19,090 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton reported 56,758 shares.

Brinker Capital Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IWV) stake by 6,530 shares to 29,249 valued at $5.04 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 7,069 shares and now owns 41,394 shares. Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. JD.com had 10 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Tuesday, November 20 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 29 to “Sector Weight”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, August 17. Mizuho reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, December 13 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 17 with “Buy”. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Macquarie Research. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 7 by M Partners. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Friday, October 12 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -650.00% negative EPS growth.