Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 19.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 15,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 94,225 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.25M, up from 79,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 1.34M shares traded or 102.34% up from the average. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 8.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 12.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.47 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, October 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, January 19. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, July 13. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, November 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 15 by Needham. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 18 by Rosenblatt. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, January 22.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 33 sales for $193.38 million activity. 78,092 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $20.84 million were sold by HASTINGS REED. 21,882 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $7.36M were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $241,343 was sold by BARTON RICHARD N. The insider SARANDOS THEODORE A sold $40.10M. Shares for $14.47M were sold by HYMAN DAVID A on Thursday, July 19. 14,000 shares valued at $4.20M were sold by Bennett Kelly on Wednesday, October 31.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,219 are owned by Wetherby Asset Management. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 725,397 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Duncker Streett invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 775 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bristol John W And Company Incorporated reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 21,969 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 5,107 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 640 shares in its portfolio. Taconic Advsr Lp reported 4.65% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Coatue Ltd Liability Co has 1.70M shares. 9,600 are held by Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Llc. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mark Asset Mngmt Corporation reported 28,304 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 5.74, from 6.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold TREX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 50.55 million shares or 50.19% less from 101.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 31,654 were accumulated by Aurora Investment Counsel. Los Angeles And Equity Rech Inc reported 21,696 shares. Fiera Capital Corp stated it has 72,414 shares. Wasatch Advisors has 1.24% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 1.41 million shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 19,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 19,356 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company. Ameriprise Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 601,301 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.03% or 120,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 57,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.02% or 31,180 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Schwab Charles Inv holds 443,060 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital LP reported 3,267 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Sun Life has 5,848 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 55,115 shares to 253,127 shares, valued at $24.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 59,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,685 shares, and cut its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $476,960 activity. $236,125 worth of stock was sold by MERLOTTI FRANK H JR on Wednesday, August 15. Gerhard Christopher Paul also sold $249,918 worth of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) shares.