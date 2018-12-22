Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Zoes Kitchen Inc (ZOES) by 312.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 850,977 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.29 million, up from 272,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Zoes Kitchen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $12.76 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 428,631 shares traded or 37.41% up from the average. Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ZOES News: 09/05/2018 – Zoe’s Kitchen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 35 Days; 24/05/2018 – ZOE’S KITCHEN SEES FY RESTAURANT COMP SALES -2% TO -4%; 24/05/2018 – ZOE’S KITCHEN – ACTIONS TO INCLUDE SLOWING NEW UNIT GROWTH, EVALUATING UNDER-PERFORMING RESTAURANTS, REDUCING GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES; 24/05/2018 – Zoe’s Kitchen: Company Is Initiating Certain Strategic Actions to Improve Ops and Fincl Performance; 15/05/2018 – Zoës Kitchen Forms Only National Whole30® Approved Mediterranean Restaurant Partnership; 24/05/2018 – ZOE’S KITCHEN 1Q REV. $102.1M, EST. $104.9M; 24/05/2018 – Zoe’s Kitchen 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 24/05/2018 – Zoe’s Kitchen Drops as It Slows Unit Growth — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – Zoe’s Kitchen 1Q Rev $102.1M; 24/05/2018 – ZOE’S KITCHEN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 81.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 16,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $349,000, down from 20,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 13.60M shares traded or 116.98% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE TO EXECUTE A $2B ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 19 investors sold ZOES shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 14.14% less from 16.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Birch Run Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 375 shares. 18,364 are owned by Susquehanna Intl Group Llp. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 677,261 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 18,588 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.02% in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,284 shares. Amer Gp reported 12,586 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 3.23 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 266,600 are owned by Renaissance Tech Ltd Company. Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Co holds 1.61% in Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) or 215,611 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 100 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 100,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 31,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horan Cap Advsr Llc reported 27,905 shares. Fulton State Bank Na owns 0.18% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 30,669 shares. Pggm Invests invested in 0.12% or 260,679 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 2.31 million shares. Moreover, Fcg Ltd has 5.82% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Victory Mngmt reported 0% stake. Trust Department Mb Retail Bank N A has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Montecito Bank & Trust And reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Beaumont Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 15,531 shares. Asset Mngmt One invested in 0.23% or 1.23 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0.16% or 327,715 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 9,974 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 2,335 shares. David R Rahn & Assocs owns 13,595 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Horseman Cap Ltd has 0.19% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 9,000 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 11.23% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.87 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.46% EPS growth.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16,000 shares to 42,100 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 61,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM).