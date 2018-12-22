Tributary Capital Management Raised Its Emergent Biosolution (EBS) Stake; CVR Partners LP Has 1.44 Sentiment

CVR Partners LP (UAN) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 23 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 16 sold and reduced positions in CVR Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now have: 36.25 million shares, up from 35.16 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding CVR Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 11.

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Emergent Biosolution (EBS) stake by 4.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc acquired 4,897 shares as Emergent Biosolution (EBS)’s stock rose 13.50%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 111,214 shares with $7.32M value, up from 106,317 last quarter. Emergent Biosolution now has $2.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 1.62M shares traded or 316.78% up from the average. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has risen 57.94% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 24/05/2018 – CEPI – PROFECTUS WILL RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING FOR ADVANCING ITS NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE AND EMERGENT WILL PROVIDE TECHNICAL AND MANUFACTURING SUPPORT; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Appoints Richard Lindahl as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT BEFORE GOLD BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – LINDAHL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO AT CEB INC; 31/05/2018 – Sprott Inc. Invests In Emergent Technology Holdings; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 13/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R– Urgent and Emergent Prescription Fills – 36C25618Q0521; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. PRESIDENT-COO; 05/03/2018 GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – EMERGENT HAS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO LICENSE & TO ASSUME CONTROL OF DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES FOR NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE FROM PROFECTUS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold EBS shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 38.83 million shares or 1.86% more from 38.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Company Na reported 797,408 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 4,989 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Boston Ltd Llc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). The Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). 75,176 are held by California Employees Retirement System. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,710 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 13,865 shares. Assetmark Incorporated, California-based fund reported 152 shares. Td Asset Management holds 9,600 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Lc invested in 1.7% or 135,606 shares. 1.11M were accumulated by Snyder Cap L P. Yorktown And Inc accumulated 0.12% or 6,000 shares. 12,498 are held by Bowling Mgmt Lc. Voya Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 7,340 shares to 15,600 valued at $1.44 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) stake by 39,518 shares and now owns 466,657 shares. E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) was reduced too.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $21.21 million activity. Another trade for 35,173 shares valued at $2.45M was sold by El-Hibri Fuad. The insider Havey Adam sold $19,311. JOULWAN GEORGE A also sold $277,784 worth of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shares. 90,776 shares valued at $5.46M were sold by Abdun-Nabi Daniel on Tuesday, September 4. Bailey Sue also sold $1.23M worth of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) on Tuesday, November 27. 8,000 shares were sold by Harsanyi Zsolt, worth $551,194. Zoon Kathryn C also sold $295,856 worth of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Emergent BioSolutions had 4 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 30. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of EBS in report on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 4.

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 3.44% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP for 5.10 million shares. Glendon Capital Management Lp owns 1.65 million shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 2.24 million shares. The Illinois-based Cna Financial Corp has invested 0.4% in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,781 shares.