Tricadia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 41.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tricadia Capital Management Llc bought 83,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,570 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.08M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tricadia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 1.70 million shares traded or 84.45% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 26/04/2018 – MIC AG M3BG.DE – EXTENDS APPOINTMENT OF ANDREAS EMPL TO MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL 2021; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $180.9M, EST. $173.0M; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Responds to Moab Capital Partners; 07/05/2018 – MIC: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR CO.’S SLATE; 02/05/2018 – Moab Partners Responds to Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.’s Investor Presentation; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 1Q EPS 91c; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 33.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 117,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 464,517 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.06M, up from 347,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 2.87 million shares traded or 154.14% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 31.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDK Global is Now Oversold (CDK) – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Ex-Intel chief Brian Krzanich joins CDK Global as its CEO – CNBC” published on November 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Radius Health Provides Updates on its Oncology Programs and Announces Scientific Presentations at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global Integrates J.D. Power’s NADAguides Data with Lightspeed EVO DMS – Business Wire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CDK Global had 19 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) rating on Wednesday, January 31. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $80.0 target. The stock of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Barrington Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 6 by JP Morgan. Barrington Research upgraded CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) on Tuesday, May 29 to “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, December 15, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 14 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 9. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) rating on Tuesday, January 19. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $46 target. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Thursday, November 8. Morgan Stanley maintained CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) on Friday, April 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchintl (NYSE:ICE) by 7,260 shares to 194,063 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc New (NYSE:CIT) by 18,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,229 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pacific (NYSE:LPX).

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macquarie Infrastructure declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macquarie Infrastructure: OMG, Now What Are Investors To Do? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macquarie Infrastructure: 10% Dividend Made Even Safer By Balance Sheet Improvements – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This 10.7% Yielder May Never Be This Cheap Again – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Nov 29, 2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) CEO Christopher Frost Bought $999,607 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering MacQuarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. MacQuarie Infrastructure had 27 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 2 by SunTrust. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $89 target in Thursday, February 23 report. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) rating on Friday, February 23. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $55.0 target. JP Morgan downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) on Thursday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, October 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Sunday, April 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital.

Tricadia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $116.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (NYSE:SRC) by 479,855 shares to 474,188 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.