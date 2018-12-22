Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 86.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 53,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,252 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $591,000, down from 61,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 8.60M shares traded or 120.85% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 15.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 6054.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc bought 133,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.45 million, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59 million shares traded or 137.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Appoints Daniel O’Day as New CEO – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/20: (AGEN) (TLRY) (PTE) Higher; (DBVT) (ADMA) (SPPI) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Management Presents at The Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2018 (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead’s HIV Franchise, CAR T Therapy Likely to Propel Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) by 20,414 shares to 430,879 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 57,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HESS Corp.’s Second Quarter Results Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess forecasts production growing 10%/year through 2025 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon makes 10th discovery off Guyana, raises resource estimate to 5B boe – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hess Corporation: Is It Too Late? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil’s Massive Oil Discovery Keeps Getting Bigger – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 101.98% or $1.03 from last year’s $-1.01 per share. HES’s profit will be $5.92 million for 518.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -94.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold HES shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 227.84 million shares or 3.40% less from 235.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 25 analysts covering Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive.