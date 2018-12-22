Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares (PAA) by 9.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 21,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,964 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.23M, up from 226,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62 million shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500.

Piermont Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umb Financial Corporation (UMBF) by 16.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piermont Capital Management Llc bought 5,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.91 million, up from 35,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piermont Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 1.18 million shares traded or 331.61% up from the average. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 15.77% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non-Executive Independent Director

Piermont Capital Management Llc, which manages about $208.82M and $249.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 13,600 shares to 57,980 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Citizens Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,855 shares, and cut its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 12 insider sales for $2.55 million activity. GRAVES GREG M bought $1,014 worth of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) on Monday, December 3. Hagedorn Michael D had sold 7,477 shares worth $543,441. Shares for $30,708 were sold by Johnson Shannon Andresen. 1,000 shares valued at $74,540 were bought by Murphy Timothy R. on Friday, September 14. The insider Payne Jennifer M sold 539 shares worth $35,030. Macke Kevin M also sold $78,465 worth of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) on Tuesday, August 14.

More notable recent UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Big-time area CFO allies with cybersecurity company – Kansas City Business Journal” on October 23, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UMB Bank CEO resigns; parent company announces replacement (Video) – Kansas City Business Journal” published on October 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “UMB Financial Corp’s (UMBF) CEO John Kemper on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2018. More interesting news about UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UMB renovates space for nonprofit School of Economics – Kansas City Business Journal” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UMB Healthcare Services Offers Analysis of Health Savings Account Accountholders – Business Wire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. UMB Financial had 24 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $75 target in Thursday, January 25 report. Stephens maintained UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) on Wednesday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Stephens. FBR Capital initiated UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) rating on Tuesday, January 10. FBR Capital has “Mkt Perform” rating and $80 target. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The stock of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 10. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, January 6. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $65 target in Thursday, September 3 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 2 by PiperJaffray. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 21 investors sold UMBF shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 41.94 million shares or 2.51% less from 43.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Strs Ohio has 3,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 3,539 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 140,050 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Aperio Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Shelton Capital Management invested in 0.01% or 3,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 69,370 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 23,873 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo has 0.03% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 21,378 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 68,385 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr reported 0.02% stake. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 378,478 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 10,618 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33 million and $168.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp Partnership Shares (NYSE:BPL) by 120,135 shares to 270,287 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tot World Stk Etf (VT) by 203,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,607 shares, and cut its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 23.26 million shares. Fire Gru stated it has 0.05% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca reported 0.18% stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.12% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 22,426 shares. Tortoise Advisors holds 5.29% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 36.22 million shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 92,895 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 25,935 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Incorporated. First Com holds 13,788 shares. Girard Partners Limited holds 0% or 1,116 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited invested in 0.03% or 1.90 million shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 3,331 shares. Advisory Services Net Llc holds 2,016 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 256,442 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 6.15 million shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).