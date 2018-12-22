United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 78.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 10,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,761 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $414,000, down from 12,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45M shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 1,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,022 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.03B, up from 42,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Holderness Invs Commerce holds 3.18% or 61,642 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp reported 189,265 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 26.40 million shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Mariner Lc stated it has 412,982 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Stack Inc holds 536,057 shares. Melvin Lp holds 3.16% or 2.62M shares in its portfolio. Gulf National Bank (Uk) holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.46M shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc owns 11,956 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 11,170 shares. Jensen Inv owns 4.11M shares. 61,282 were accumulated by Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. De Burlo Group Incorporated holds 66,487 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 344,319 shares. Palouse stated it has 2.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swarthmore Group holds 2.06% or 80,275 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, October 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7800 target in Sunday, July 16 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 20. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 23 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 7 report.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. The insider BROD FRANK H sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363. Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. 118,000 shares valued at $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $217.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 368 shares to 11,908 shares, valued at $873.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 62 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,923 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carret Asset Ltd stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Temasek (Private) stated it has 3.76% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beach Point Management LP holds 4.94% or 148,730 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen accumulated 2.07% or 24,903 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 33,954 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 56,684 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.97% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh owns 542,912 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,440 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 33,448 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Liberty Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 3.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 8.45M shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,209 shares. Ci Investments invested in 931,922 shares or 1.05% of the stock.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. Shares for $484,765 were sold by Sheedy William M..

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $424.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 8,331 shares to 97,604 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).