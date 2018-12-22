Trust Company Of Virginia increased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 339.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Trust Company Of Virginia acquired 17,040 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 16.27%. The Trust Company Of Virginia holds 22,055 shares with $2.09M value, up from 5,015 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $34.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 4.94M shares traded or 72.29% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP

Among 2 analysts covering Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cohu had 2 analyst reports since September 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 2 report. See Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) latest ratings:

02/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $29 New Target: $30 Maintain

24/09/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Initiates Coverage On

Among 10 analysts covering Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Capital One Financial had 12 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, November 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, August 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, December 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer upgraded Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Monday, July 9 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 20. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Monday, July 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 250 raised stakes. 403.72 million shares or 1.89% less from 411.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp reported 8,735 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated holds 14,395 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.14% or 107,401 shares. Fund Evaluation Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 14,174 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 180 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 5,484 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Leisure Cap Mgmt owns 5,586 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 849,034 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 485 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 152,002 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.2% or 6,900 shares. 9,021 are held by Cadence Fincl Bank Na. Bessemer Gru accumulated 11,010 shares. Union Bancorp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 12,400 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $28.22 million activity. Another trade for 242,090 shares valued at $24.05M was sold by FAIRBANK RICHARD D. 16,446 Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) shares with value of $1.64 million were sold by HAY LEWIS III. 19,117 shares valued at $1.91M were sold by Borgmann Kevin S. on Tuesday, July 24. On Tuesday, July 24 the insider Wassmer Michael J sold $227,600. The insider WARNER BRADFORD H sold $391,394.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Blockchain and Telemedicine May Challenge Swelling Healthcare Costs in the US as More Companies Adopt New Tech – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Eli Leenaars to Join the Capital One Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Capital One, Equinix, KeyCorp, Kratos, Loweâ€™s, Micron, Skyworks, Yamana Gold and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Forge First Asset Management November 2018 Commentary: Short U.S. Credit Cards – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 9,421 shares to 27,840 valued at $1.50 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VO) stake by 3,076 shares and now owns 182,700 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.77 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 11 investors sold Cohu, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 4.21% more from 27.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com reported 58,309 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 193 were accumulated by Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Co. Gemmer Asset Lc owns 94 shares. Schwab Charles Inv, California-based fund reported 158,619 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh invested in 0.03% or 21,650 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 2,936 shares. Nicholas Invest Partners Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Paradigm Capital Management Inc New York owns 10,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Com L P holds 338 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity holds 0% or 8,649 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co reported 13,445 shares. Sensato Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 9,676 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 1.47 million shares traded or 199.00% up from the average. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 22.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 30/03/2018 – Cohu Announces Resignation of Director; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Transaction Values Xcerra at $13.92 Per Share, or Approximately $796 Million in Equity Value, With a Total Enterprise Value of Approximately $627 Million; 21/03/2018 Cohu Increases First Quarter Guidance and Announces Acceptance of New Eclipse XTA Handler by Large Korean Customer; 22/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – COHU XCERRA HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET $9.00 CASH, 0.2109/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Transaction Value Represents a Premium of 8.4% to Xcerra May 7 Closing Price on May 7; Premium of 15.4% to Xcerra’s 30-Day Avg Closing Price; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cohu Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHU); 21/03/2018 – COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – XCERRA CORP – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, COHU WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO A TERMINATION FEE OF $45 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Cohu Increases 1Q Guidance and Announces Acceptance of New Eclipse XTA Handler by Large Korean Customer

More notable recent Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K COHU INC For: Dec 18 – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Cohu (COHU) Announces Ritu Favre to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Sell Stocks for December 3rd – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “inTEST to Participate in December 2018 Investor Conferences – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FormFactor to Participate in the 7th Annual NYC Investor Summit 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company has market cap of $597.08 million. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. It has a 13.81 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $552,434 activity. Wigley Stephen R also sold $115,895 worth of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) on Friday, November 23. Another trade for 15,825 shares valued at $436,539 was made by Chiang Hock Woo on Tuesday, August 14.