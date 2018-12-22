Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 7.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 7,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,761 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.33 million, up from 111,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04 million shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 41.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 495,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.77 million, up from 350,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 3.14 million shares traded or 76.59% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 19.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie revamps senior management – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust: Venclexta could add $1B+ for AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “AbbVie (ABBV) Submits NDA to US FDA and MAA to EMA for Upadacitinib for Treatment of Adults with Moderate to Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Phase 3 Trial of Rova-T Halted After Shorter Overall Survival – StreetInsider.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is AbbVie’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 1.54 million shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Com Ma stated it has 5,963 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Comm reported 4,709 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 20,995 shares. Ssi Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 6,669 are held by Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation. Lederer & Assoc Investment Counsel Ca holds 1.02% or 12,795 shares. Tru Com Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,520 shares. Provident Tru reported 0.05% stake. Thomasville Bankshares invested 0.66% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Salem Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.29% or 5,725 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Beacon Inc invested in 1.15% or 1,787 shares. Front Barnett Limited invested in 7,433 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by TILTON GLENN F. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million. Gosebruch Henry O also sold $3.82M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 50,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $4.88M were sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL. Another trade for 94,140 shares valued at $8.81M was made by Schumacher Laura J on Tuesday, December 4. $99,909 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 20.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 35,468 shares to 40,270 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (NYSE:DGX) by 7,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,664 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com Stk (NYSE:WM).

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 10 to “Market Perform”. Jefferies maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Thursday, May 25 with “Buy” rating. PiperJaffray downgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Friday, June 1 to “Neutral” rating. Raymond James initiated the shares of ABBV in report on Friday, September 2 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, December 7. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, June 26. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform” on Monday, June 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, July 22. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, May 30 report.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Store Capital closes $592M securitization – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STORE Capital declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Good Things Are In Store For STORE Capital – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Add STORE Capital To Your Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STOR This Stock In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.8 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 189.28 million shares or 3.68% more from 182.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 17,287 were reported by Rfg Advisory Group Incorporated Limited. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc owns 50,291 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 86,835 were accumulated by Pring Turner Cap Grp Incorporated. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 174,696 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 80,930 shares. Kennedy Cap Management holds 32,204 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Hsbc Plc accumulated 1.26M shares. Voya Management Ltd Llc owns 38,077 shares. Barclays Plc reported 328,518 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 2.69 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 37,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 19 analysts covering Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Store Capital Corporation had 49 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wunderlich maintained the shares of STOR in report on Wednesday, February 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Ladenburg on Monday, November 6. Ladenburg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 25 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. Wunderlich maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 10 report. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 11 to “Underperform”. The stock of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) earned “Neutral” rating by Ladenburg Thalmann on Wednesday, February 3. Raymond James maintained STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) on Thursday, November 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, December 16.