Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (DHR) by 8.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 5,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,134 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.08M, up from 60,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 6.29 million shares traded or 127.26% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 9.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 34.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 102,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 405,489 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $109.46M, up from 302,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $235 target in Friday, March 16 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 16 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Monday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Pacific Crest with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Tuesday, June 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold $797,423 worth of stock or 2,941 shares. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $2.94 million was sold by Rencher Bradley. $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were bought by Ricks David A.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, TripAdvisor, Adobe and Stamps.com – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ADBE – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe’s Short-Term Upside Is Constrained By Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe & Costco Earnings Previews, Europe Ends Bond Buybacks – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ESPR, ADBE, RGLD – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 134,624 shares to 720,590 shares, valued at $86.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 36,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,039 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 14,435 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Proffitt And Goodson holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Private Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 96,721 shares. 108,663 are held by Invest House Limited Liability. 9,804 were reported by Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company. Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,611 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated stated it has 8,538 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 2,900 were accumulated by Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation. 21,430 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Veritable LP has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Global Thematic Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 65,685 shares. 34,500 were reported by Ardsley Advisory Prtn. Kemnay Advisory Service owns 22,452 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What GE Investors Can Expect From New CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Health Care Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – GuruFocus.com” published on December 21, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Danaher (DHR) Announces 2019 EPS & Core Revenue Growth Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Can General Electricâ€™s New CEO Save GE Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Billionaire chairman of D.C. conglomerate backing Wes Anderson’s next film – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Danaher Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DHR in report on Wednesday, January 3 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 13 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 6 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 7 by Janney Capital. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 20. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, January 19.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $36.38 million activity. LUTZ ROBERT S sold $1.56 million worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Wednesday, November 7. The insider EHRLICH DONALD J sold 10,578 shares worth $1.01 million. Another trade for 9,074 shares valued at $932,099 was made by Lalor Angela S on Monday, July 23. 53,433 shares valued at $5.43 million were sold by King William on Monday, November 5. COMAS DANIEL L sold $8.04M worth of stock or 77,407 shares. DANIEL WILLIAM K had sold 29,784 shares worth $2.92M on Wednesday, October 24.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $289.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,325 shares to 45,100 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.