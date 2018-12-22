Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Alico Inc (ALCO) by 16.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 23,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.56M, up from 141,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Alico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 17,972 shares traded or 137.54% up from the average. Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) has risen 2.28% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ALCO News: 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Rev $35.6M; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.25; 21/04/2018 DJ Alico Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALCO); 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Loss/Shr 67c; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $35.6 MLN VS $56.2 MLN

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp Com New (USG) by 34.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 92,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 361,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.66 million, up from 269,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 2.94 million shares traded or 122.52% up from the average. USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has risen 17.80% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 CASH FLOW FROM OPS OVER $600M; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF: USG SAID NOV. 2017 PROPOSAL WAS NOT IN HOLDER INTEREST; 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Gebr. Knauf’s Unsolicited Buyout Bid — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER BERKSHIRE: KNAUF MADE $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 27/03/2018 – USG Corporation Employee Honored with Prestigious Industry Award; 30/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend USG Hldrs Vote “AGAINST” All Four USG Director Nominees on the GOLD Proxy Card; 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 12/04/2018 – USG BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – USG REITERATES KNAUF’S BID DOESN’T REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.58, from 2.78 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 6 investors sold ALCO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.13 million shares or 0.42% more from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO). Us Comml Bank De holds 933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Capital (Trc) has 0% invested in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) for 69 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) for 69 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 5,079 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 25,686 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap has 0.01% invested in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) for 42,821 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 2,468 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers reported 22,400 shares. Trafelet Brokaw Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 347,992 shares or 9.39% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 2,600 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 89 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 26,923 shares. Towerview holds 1.36% or 82,541 shares in its portfolio. Gmt Capital stated it has 366,664 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2559.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 129,105 shares to 4.33M shares, valued at $167.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 226,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Since October 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $71.37 million activity. 734 Investors – LLC also sold $17.84M worth of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) on Wednesday, October 3. 734 Agriculture – LLC sold 524,795 shares worth $17.84M. $17.84 million worth of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) shares were sold by Brokaw George R.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) by 173,250 shares to 313,881 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrea Acquisition Corp Wt by 332,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,792 shares, and cut its stake in I Am Cap Acquisition Co Com.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $14.35 million activity. COOK BRIAN J sold $647,208 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Scanlon Jennifer F. had sold 32,652 shares worth $1.39 million. Salah Gregory D. sold $296,914 worth of stock. Shares for $367,559 were sold by Reale John M on Friday, July 27. $58,362 worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) shares were sold by Macey Christopher D. Another trade for 89,720 shares valued at $3.86M was sold by Dannessa Dominic A.