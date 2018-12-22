Umb Bank N A Has Lowered Its Cummins (CMI) Position; Capital Counsel Cut Visa Com Cl A (V) Holding By $707,250

Umb Bank N A decreased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 40.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Umb Bank N A sold 5,868 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Umb Bank N A holds 8,504 shares with $1.24M value, down from 14,372 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $20.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 2.36M shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership

Capital Counsel Llc decreased Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) stake by 0.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc sold 4,715 shares as Visa Inc Com Cl A (V)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 809,164 shares with $121.45M value, down from 813,879 last quarter. Visa Inc Com Cl A now has $273.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45 million shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations

Among 10 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cummins had 16 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 31 with “Market Perform”. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray on Thursday, October 4 to “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $150 target in Monday, June 25 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 9 by Bank of America.

More important recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s in Store for Caterpillar in 2019? – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander’s, and Korea Electric Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Play The G20 Summit? – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $3.79 EPS, up 25.08% or $0.76 from last year’s $3.03 per share. CMI’s profit will be $606.63M for 8.46 P/E if the $3.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.42% negative EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A increased Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) stake by 12,907 shares to 527,666 valued at $154.46M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) stake by 38,861 shares and now owns 938,688 shares. Flexshares Global Upstream (GUNR) was raised too.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $6.30 million activity. Shares for $1.70 million were sold by ROSE MARYA M. 4,503 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $670,618 were sold by Ward Pat. 775 shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M, worth $111,321. Cook Jill E had sold 5,307 shares worth $796,050 on Wednesday, October 3. The insider Smith Mark Andrew sold 501 shares worth $76,788. 595 shares were sold by ChangDiaz Franklin R, worth $87,974. Satterthwaite Tony had sold 830 shares worth $117,533.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gam Ag reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cetera Advisors Lc accumulated 5,891 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division reported 36,195 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank & Company reported 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Republic Management has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 59,237 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 57,919 shares. 1,875 were reported by Guyasuta Investment. Pennsylvania-based Girard Ltd has invested 0.17% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Laurion LP reported 220 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund accumulated 2,838 shares. The Delaware-based Lau Assocs Llc has invested 0.68% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% or 72,697 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Co reported 1,866 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Van Eck Corporation reported 442 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. On Monday, December 3 the insider HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541. Sheedy William M. sold $13.88 million worth of stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Visa had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $155 target. On Monday, October 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $165 target in Tuesday, July 24 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Bank of America maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, August 13 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Truepoint accumulated 3,777 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bush Odonnell Inv Advsrs accumulated 26,939 shares or 6.2% of the stock. Fdx Advsr holds 0.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 93,576 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce Comm has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Maverick Capital Limited reported 45,500 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) reported 10,160 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Llc Delaware holds 267,266 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.31% or 145,794 shares. Centurylink Investment holds 0.41% or 7,659 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). C Gp A S holds 15.13% or 7.85M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Syntal Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 20,967 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Schroder Investment has invested 0.94% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).