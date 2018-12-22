Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 9.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 91,487 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.46 million, down from 101,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 3,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79M, down from 14,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59 million shares traded or 60.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $503.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38,512 shares to 58,110 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $499.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 13,583 shares to 741,059 shares, valued at $79.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 73,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.