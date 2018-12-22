Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Unisys Corp. (UIS) by 30.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,500 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $887,000, down from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Unisys Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 2.22 million shares traded or 110.84% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has risen 65.86% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – Fifty-Two Percent of Europeans are Open to Federated Identification, Finds Unisys Survey; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Rev $708.4M; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 parent results; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 13/03/2018 – Astadia Publishes AWS Performance Benchmark Guide for Moving UNISYS Enterprise Applications to AWS; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by 28.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.63 million, down from 102,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 4.04 million shares traded or 79.54% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWKS shares while 193 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 138.64 million shares or 0.70% less from 139.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Mutual Company has 15,571 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 82,379 shares. 21,209 are held by Burney Company. Glenmede Tru Na has 0.06% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Boston Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 5,000 shares. Lincoln Natl owns 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 4,352 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 5,267 shares. Meridian Management invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 1,288 shares. Livingston Group Asset Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 9,432 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 554,150 shares. First Republic Management has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Sit Assoc has 0.59% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 255,330 shares. Aperio Gru Llc stated it has 112,913 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 85,098 shares stake.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 4.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.86 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $314.23M for 9.11 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.75% negative EPS growth.

Among 42 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), 28 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Skyworks Solutions Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Wednesday, November 28. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, November 12 report. Chardan Capital Markets initiated Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Thursday, December 17 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, January 23. Drexel Hamilton maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Friday, January 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Charter Equity on Wednesday, September 23. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, May 16.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $17.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (DVY) by 3,639 shares to 12,186 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $4.09 million activity.

Analysts await Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 61.71% or $1.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. UIS’s profit will be $34.19M for 3.99 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Unisys Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.79% EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 34,017 shares to 607,828 shares, valued at $69.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 86,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Among 5 analysts covering Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Unisys Corporation has $19 highest and $9 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 34.05% above currents $10.69 stock price. Unisys Corporation had 8 analyst reports since December 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 31 by SunTrust. Susquehanna downgraded the shares of UIS in report on Monday, February 12 to “Neutral” rating. Suntrust Robinson initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 22 report. The stock of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 10 by Loop Capital. Sidoti initiated Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) on Tuesday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. Loop Capital maintained the shares of UIS in report on Tuesday, October 31 with “Hold” rating.

