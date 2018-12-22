Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 10.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 77,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 848,847 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $91.58M, up from 771,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 2.04M shares traded or 48.95% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 9.48% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 1.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 6,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,383 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.74M, up from 334,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89 million shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $11.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 73,282 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $87.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 11,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,450 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. St Germain D J Co Inc stated it has 1,810 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fulton Savings Bank Na has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). South Dakota Inv Council has 0.33% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tru Department Mb Fin Bank & Trust N A holds 0.06% or 4,659 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management holds 2,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 414 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 10,660 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Lc holds 0.29% or 5,943 shares. Golub Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Intact Invest Management has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cap Wealth Planning Limited Com owns 4.97% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 62,364 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.37% or 31,297 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 18,989 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 59,017 shares. Stephens Management Gru Lc invested in 0% or 565 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “FedEx’s Management Doesn’t Think Amazon’s a Threat – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Strong start for UPS into peak delivery period – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS:Market Decline Offers Good Entry Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPS (UPS), FedEx (FDX) Fall as Morgan Stanley Highlights Amazon (AMZN) Risk – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, September 1 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 1. Morgan Stanley maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Tuesday, December 4 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 2. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 1. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 24 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Edward Jones on Tuesday, February 20. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Monday, October 1 to “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank initiated United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Wednesday, November 2. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $117 target.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $828,076 activity. Willis George sold $523,218 worth of stock.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $15.46 million activity. Another trade for 68,069 shares valued at $7.47M was made by Cunningham Everett on Monday, July 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DGX shares while 189 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 109.58 million shares or 1.19% less from 110.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has 5,574 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Grisanti Mngmt Lc reported 32,667 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 213,708 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Polaris Mngmt Ltd Co has 2.31% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 265,857 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Cornercap Counsel invested in 38,405 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt reported 1.64 million shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Capstone Inv Ltd Company holds 0% or 696 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 692,129 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department holds 390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&R Capital Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 808 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Blackrock Inc holds 0.06% or 13.78 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UnitedHealth, Quest Diagnostics unveil strategic partnership – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quest Diagnostics acquires ReproSource – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quest Diagnostics to acquire Midwest reference lab – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics acquires PhenoPath – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Quest Diagnostics, Tilly’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $139.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 8,513 shares to 96,114 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 44,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Among 24 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Quest Diagnostics had 88 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, September 11. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $121 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Friday, October 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Friday, October 23 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, August 10. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Monday, November 14 to “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, September 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 9. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, November 22 with “Buy”. As per Friday, October 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.