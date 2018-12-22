Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 28.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.85 million, down from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 2.02M shares traded or 135.85% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 17.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 25/04/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 30/05/2018 – MSCI Weighs Capping India, Brazil Weights Over Investor Access; 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 09/03/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS 234 LARGE CAP MAINLAND CHINA COMPANIES TO BE INCLUDED IN EMERGING MARKET, CHINA INDEXES; 18/05/2018 – Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 13/03/2018 – MSCI launches 12 new China equities indices; 16/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI China UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 21,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,206 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.94 million, up from 178,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 1.89M shares traded or 30.49% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 10.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22

Among 11 analysts covering MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. MSCI Inc. had 28 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, August 4. As per Monday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, November 3. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, November 10 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Evercore given on Tuesday, October 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MSCI shares while 154 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 76.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 77.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 52,410 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Echo Street Management Limited Com has invested 0.24% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings, a France-based fund reported 132,903 shares. 18,059 were reported by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia. Pension Ser invested 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 13,688 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 50 shares. White Elm Lc invested in 0.57% or 13,600 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 99,653 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,605 shares. Barometer Capital Mgmt owns 2.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 146,419 shares. Navellier And Assocs invested in 2,968 shares. Dana Advsr has invested 0.16% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.15 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $115.32 million for 26.20 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.96% negative EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 28,246 shares to 43,446 shares, valued at $52.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Among 15 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. MasTec had 61 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, November 16 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 1 by Craig Hallum. As per Monday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 7 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, May 8 with “Outperform”. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, November 18 by Avondale. Robert W. Baird maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Friday, November 2. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $52 target. As per Tuesday, November 7, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $51.0 target in Tuesday, September 5 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 48 investors sold MTZ shares while 73 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.65 million shares or 0.48% more from 62.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited accumulated 419,810 shares. Indiana-based University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 1.66% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 17,764 shares. Kings Point Capital Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 90,872 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 877,429 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 43,460 shares. Dupont Management Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 140,922 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% or 758 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Lc invested in 145 shares or 0% of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 9,393 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company owns 372,271 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $538.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8,089 shares to 53,893 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 22,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,687 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).