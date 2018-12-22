Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 33.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold 889 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,794 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $621,000, down from 2,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74 million shares traded or 136.54% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MUST FIX PROBLEM, WILSON TELLS SENATE CMTE; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 30/05/2018 – U.S. says in talks with Turkey on YPG withdrawal from Syria’s Manbij; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin revenue up 3.8 pct on higher F-35 jet sales; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King Il To California Air National Guard; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SAYS TURKEY HAS A PROGRAM OF 100 F35 AIRCRAFT; FIRST AIRCRAFT ROLLOUT IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS – BERNSTEIN CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 43.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 6,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,620 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44 million, up from 15,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 2.04M shares traded or 48.95% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 9.48% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold DGX shares while 189 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 109.58 million shares or 1.19% less from 110.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 2,892 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 104,481 shares. Financial Architects Inc reported 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Ing Groep Nv has 0.06% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 29,627 shares. Hartford Inv Com invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Mason Street Ltd Co holds 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 19,212 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 435,614 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui. Cleararc Cap owns 3,517 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 30,680 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.06% or 21,857 shares. 6,932 are held by Creative Planning. Hills Bancshares holds 2,475 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 2,615 shares. Moreover, Cibc Comml Bank Usa has 0.11% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 7,160 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $15.46 million activity. Cunningham Everett had sold 40,328 shares worth $4.52M.

Among 24 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Quest Diagnostics had 88 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $90 target in Friday, November 30 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $103 target in Friday, November 30 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, October 20 with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. As per Monday, September 25, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Thursday, August 10. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $92 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 19 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DGX in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 29 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Has Balanced Risk-Reward – Benzinga” on March 14, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Stocks close weaker as market focus shifts to Trump-Xi summit – MarketWatch” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Premarket analyst action – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics acquires PhenoPath – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quest Diagnostics closes acquisition of Provant Health – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $587.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 34,335 shares to 4,346 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,664 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 12 the stock rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $345.0 target in Monday, January 8 report. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 12 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, January 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $250 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 29 with “Hold”. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by Drexel. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 4 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 954 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 308 shares. Tru Department Mb Fin Bancorp N A reported 513 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Natl Bank reported 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 600 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.11% or 70,830 shares in its portfolio. Essex Investment Company Ltd Liability reported 3,923 shares stake. Anchor Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Winfield Assoc Inc reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 2.80 million shares. Smith Howard Wealth Management Limited invested in 1,142 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Davis R M holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,613 shares. 9,405 are held by Old Point & Financial Ser N A. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 465,775 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 50 shares.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania, which manages about $327.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 225 shares to 2,419 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Names Kenneth R. Possenriede EVP and CFO; Bruce L. Tanner to Retire – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Japan eyes more F-35 stealth jets – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iran unveils homegrown fighter jet – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: An Attractive Opportunity After Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Secures US Army Exoskeleton Development Agreement – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.