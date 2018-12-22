Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 13.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 6,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,108 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.53M, up from 43,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 4.58 million shares traded or 118.45% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 58.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $111.17 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 4.47 million shares traded or 76.96% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has risen 15.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.62 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold URBN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.81 million shares or 0.85% less from 81.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 249,822 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs has 91,811 shares. 701,981 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 864 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Element Cap Lc stated it has 6,897 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 0.16% or 507,631 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Next Finance Gru Inc reported 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Highstreet Asset Management holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Int Grp Inc invested 0.02% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Zacks Invest Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 42,359 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 132,416 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) or 117,477 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.01% or 881,396 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $14.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 132,475 shares to 165,886 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 196,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,517 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Among 39 analysts covering Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Urban Outfitters Inc. had 157 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 17 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Tuesday, November 15 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, November 17. As per Wednesday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Deutsche Bank maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $35 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 17 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, November 23, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.71 million activity. LAWSON JOEL S III had sold 10,000 shares worth $456,640. Hayne Azeez also sold $359,917 worth of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.07 million activity. Shares for $31,077 were sold by CLARK FRANK M on Monday, July 16. GROSS PATRICK W also sold $33,787 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares. On Monday, July 16 POPE JOHN C sold $31,447 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 376 shares. $2.21M worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares were sold by Harris Jeff M.

Among 16 analysts covering Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Waste Management Inc. had 49 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) rating on Friday, October 27. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $87 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 13. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 16 to “Buy”. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, July 29. BMO Capital Markets maintained Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Friday, April 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush on Thursday, October 13 to “Neutral”. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Monday, April 25 with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct stated it has 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 314,487 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Citigroup Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 1,594 are owned by Architects. Moreover, Pettee Invsts has 0.95% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Coastline Tru holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 29,130 shares. Hilton Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Lc invested in 0.04% or 6,729 shares. Financial Advisory Serv reported 0.15% stake. Illinois-based Hartline has invested 0.6% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Conning Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,912 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 37,453 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 7,886 shares. 8,493 are held by Ameritas Invest. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).